This 100-Year-Old Man Believes Drinking Hard Cider Has Gotten Him to Old Age

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A 100-year-old World War II veteran has attributed his long life to just one daily activity — drinking hard cider.

Englishman Joshua Kelly celebrated the milestone birthday at the same place he goes every other day, hitting the local pub.

“Cider, and I’ve been lucky,” Kelly says of his secret to a long life.

He joined the military when he was 18 years old and spent years serving in Belgium, Egypt and Cyprus. 

After that, he moved to Exeter and started a family, eventually becoming a bricklayer.

Through the years, one thing remained consistent: His love of cider. 

He also has an appreciation for beer, and even swigs a little rum now and then.

RELATED STORIES


Man Locked in Cooler Helps Himself to Drinks Despite Court Order to Stay Sober: Cops


100-Year-Old Man and His Family Run 100 Miles to Celebrate His Birthday


Elderly Couple Die Within Hours of Each Other After Wife Goes Searching For Husband in Cold

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s