This 100-Year-Old Man Believes Drinking Hard Cider Has Gotten Him to Old Age

A 100-year-old World War II veteran has attributed his long life to just one daily activity — drinking hard cider.

Englishman Joshua Kelly celebrated the milestone birthday at the same place he goes every other day, hitting the local pub.

“Cider, and I’ve been lucky,” Kelly says of his secret to a long life.

He joined the military when he was 18 years old and spent years serving in Belgium, Egypt and Cyprus.

After that, he moved to Exeter and started a family, eventually becoming a bricklayer.

Through the years, one thing remained consistent: His love of cider.

He also has an appreciation for beer, and even swigs a little rum now and then.

RELATED STORIES



Man Locked in Cooler Helps Himself to Drinks Despite Court Order to Stay Sober: Cops





100-Year-Old Man and His Family Run 100 Miles to Celebrate His Birthday





Elderly Couple Die Within Hours of Each Other After Wife Goes Searching For Husband in Cold

