US prosecutors in Ohio not changing approach to marijuana

By Published:
In this Jan. 1, 2018 photo, marijuana plants are for sale at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Top federal prosecutors in Ohio say their approach to marijuana cases won’t change after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions signaled a tougher approach to federal pot enforcement.

The U.S. attorney for northern Ohio, Justin Herdman, tells Cleveland.comthat marijuana cases prosecuted through that office tend to be bundled with charges for other drugs or crimes. Herdman and his counterpart in southern Ohio, Benjamin Glassman, say they’ll continue to prosecute marijuana cases.

They note that the drug remains illegal under federal law and that federal law hasn’t changed because of Sessions’ guidance.

Sessions lifted an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal.

Ohio is launching a medical marijuana program but hasn’t legalized the drug for recreational use.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s