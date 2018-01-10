West Virginia proposes 80mph speed limit

By Published:
(Photo by Rick Scibelli/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –  A bill to increase the speed limit to 80 miles per hour on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia has been introduced to the West Virginia Senate.

Senate Bill 96 was submitted on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018, by Senator Robert Karnes (R – Upshur) and Senator Mark Maynard (R – Wayne).

Part of the bill reads as follows:

Effective July 1, 2018, the commissioner shall establish a speed limit of eighty miles per hour on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in this state: Provided, That this increased speed limit does not apply to portions of interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways that pass through the city limits of municipalities…

(CLICK HERE to read the full bill)

The bill would establish an 80-mile-per hour speed limit on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in this state.  The bill provides an exception for portions of those highways passing through city limits.

The bill is in the  Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.  It would then need to go to the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Finance Comittee before going to the floor.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s