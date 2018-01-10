West Virginia proposes 80mph speed limit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bill to increase the speed limit to 80 miles per hour on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia has been introduced to the West Virginia Senate.

Senate Bill 96 was submitted on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018, by Senator Robert Karnes (R – Upshur) and Senator Mark Maynard (R – Wayne).

Part of the bill reads as follows:

Effective July 1, 2018, the commissioner shall establish a speed limit of eighty miles per hour on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in this state: Provided, That this increased speed limit does not apply to portions of interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways that pass through the city limits of municipalities…

The bill would establish an 80-mile-per hour speed limit on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in this state. The bill provides an exception for portions of those highways passing through city limits.

The bill is in the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. It would then need to go to the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Finance Comittee before going to the floor.