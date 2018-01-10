What is the gender pay gap like in Columbus?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s what everyone is buzzing about in Hollywood and on social media; the gender pay gap. So, what is the pay gap like here in Columbus? It’s worse than the national average and the gap is even bigger for African American and Latina women. Local women’s groups are now stepping up to try and close the gap.

“I feel like I’m a really confident female and not until recently did I even feel like I was in a position that I could speak up,” said central Ohio medical student Lindsay Poplinski.

President and CEO of the Columbus YWCA Christie Angel said it’s about time.

“Absolutely, it frustrates me. Our organization is about removing barriers. This is a barrier. This is a barrier to economic sustainability for women,” she said.

The Columbus Women’s Commission said women in Columbus make 78 cents for every dollar a man makes. That’s worse than the national average of 80 cents.

“It’s sad that we are having these conversations in 2018, but at the same time if it can happen to those women in Hollywood who make millions and millions of dollars, you know that it is happening here in our communities,” said Angel.

The disparity is even worse nationally for African American women who make 63 cents and Latina women who make 54 cents according to the Commission.

What’s that amount to over the course of a lifetime?

“At the end of her career would result in her earning half a million dollars less than the average man, but when we’re talking about African American women that number is over $700,000 over the course of her lifetime earning,” said Sarah Pariser with The Women’s Fund of Central Ohio.

87 Columbus organizations and businesses, including the YWCA, have now signed a pay equity pledge with a goal to help close the gap.

“We want all women to thrive. We want all women to know their value” said Angel.

The Columbus Women’s Commission is looking for more businesses and organizations to take the pay equity pledge.

To learn more visit: https://www.columbus.gov/payequity/