5 Women Now Accusing James Franco of ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Five women have come forward to accuse actor James Franco of being sexually abusive and exhibiting sexually inappropriate behavior.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times published a report detailing accusations from women who attended Franco’s acting school, Studio 4. Franco’s attorney, Michael Plonsker, denied the claims.

The first allegations of misbehavior surfaced on Twitter during the Golden Globes ceremony, where Franco received a best actor award for his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, which he also directed.

After his win, Franco’s former acting student Sarah Tither-Kaplan tweeted, “Why don’t you give speaking roles that don’t require nudity in your upcoming films to the dozens of women who had done full nudity + sex scenes in your indie films and art projects?”

To the LA Times, Tither-Kaplan said Franco removed genital guards during filming of nude scenes in one of his projects. “There was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women,” she said.

Franco has denied the earlier accusations in talk show appearances this week.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday, before the Times story was published, Franco said those allegations “were not accurate.”

He added: “One of the things I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had. There are people, women and others, who have not been a part of this conversation. And I truly believe they need to be part of this conversation.”

