A day in the life with Adam Rippon

I usually wake up at 7:00 a.m. and make breakfast. I love to have Honey Nut Cheerios.

Before my on ice training session – which lasts between one to two hours – I warm up for an hour. Some days you get into the rink and need to take a long and good look at yourself in the mirror and say, “get it together and get your work in.” I remember thinking about people training for the Olympics and not believing that they were human. Now that it’s me training for the Olympics I realize that we are all human.

Then it’s time to cool down and have some lunch, which is typically chicken and rice – not too exciting! I try and take a nap between these on ice sessions for about 45 minutes.

Before my second ice session I have another warm up. That session lasts about two hours and then that’s it for the day at the rink. When I am in the thick of my training I have a hard time stopping. It’s what a love doing. I find that even when I am stressed out I still find myself on the ice for some mental therapy.

I get time to relax at home before heading to the gym for a night workout. Sometimes I have a coffee in the afternoons to chill out. I love a good workout trend, so sometimes I like to stop by a yoga class or do a Soul Cycle session. Cycling makes me feel so fit. I actually hate doing it but feel awesome when I completed a good session.

After the gym, I head back home, take the longest shower of life and get ready for it all again the next day.

Dinner fits in there somewhere. This is where I try and get creative. As a self-proclaimed cooking disaster, I try to makes things that I think I can easily master. I’ve never made a meal that I wasn’t able to eat but it that doesn’t mean anyone else would ever eat it, haha!

If it’s time for a treat, ice cream is my guilty pleasure.

I always strive for eight to nine hours of sleep a night …but I’m not even going to lie to NBC Olympics. I can’t not tell you there are some nights I stay up a little later than I should watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, or other fun blogs and vlogs on YouTube.

