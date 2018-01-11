A day in the life with Haven Denney

Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier

I get up at 6:30 a.m. and the first thing I do is feed my cat, Raven. I watch the morning news while I get ready to go to the rink. My normal breakfast is either eggs or oatmeal.

I arrive at the rink at about 8:45 a.m. and do some off-ice stretches to warm up.

Sometimes my first singles skating session (from 9:15 to 9:45) is focuses on stroking and sometimes it centers on skating skills. It just depends. I also might have a quick snack, like a banana, protein bar, fruit cup, or some peanut butter.

Then from 9:50 to 10:15, my partner Brandon and I work on lifts off the ice. After that, we have our pairs session for an hour.

From 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., we take our lunch break. I like to have a salad with chicken and a protein bar.

We have another off-ice warm-up after lunch and at 1 p.m. our second pairs session begins. Next up is either another stroking session or we work on our program choreography on the ice for half an hour.

I have another quick snack in the afternoon. From 3 to 4, we have a fitness class. My favorite workout is cardio session that is pretty much nonstop for 45 minutes with intervals of different workouts. It’s fun, motivating, and it isn’t boring.

At 5:30, depending on the day, I do a yoga (which I love!) or Pilates session.

Overall, it’s about three hours on the ice training every day plus two or three hours off the ice, depending on the day.

At 7:30, it’s dinnertime, and I usually eat whatever I’m in the mood for. If I’m indulging, I’ll get sushi. Or if I want to get some dessert, I like to have cookies – and they have to be chocolate chip!

I hang out with Raven, work on my daily goals journal before I go to bed. I write how my day went and what I want to do for the next day as my goals.

I go to bed between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

