A day in the life with Karen Chen

I try and wake up between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. In total, I spent about three hours on the ice and one to two hours off the ice training every day.

Typically after I’ll wake up, one of the first things I do is eat a healthy and hearty breakfast, such as oatmeal with fruit.

After some light stretches and foam rolling I’ll then head to the rink for one to two hours of on ice training, head back home for lunch (something like salmon with veggies). I get a bit of schoolwork done before I head back to the rink for my remaining on and off ice training sessions. Once I’m done training for the day, I’ll spend the rest of the day doing more schoolwork.

I might have some Greek yogurt for a snack throughout the day, and then I usually have some kind of salad for dinner.

I absolutely love Pilates! I pretty much do it every day! For other off ice training, I’ve tried a boxing cardio workout before. It was fun for the first 30 minutes, and then things definitely got way more challenging than I expected.

If I’m indulging in some dessert, I might bake some homemade banana muffins.

Every day I’ll set up a small goal for myself to achieve before the end of the day whether it’s skating related or school related. By doing so I not only feel accomplished by the end of the day, but it’s also mentally relaxing for me to know that I got things done that day.

I usually got to bed a little before 11:00 p.m. and I try to get at least eight hours of sleep every night.