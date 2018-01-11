A day in the life with Madison Hubbell

My schedule changes a bit day by day. On a typical day, I will wake up at 5:45 a.m. I’ll eat breakfast and get dressed for skating.

As far as diet goes, I try to eat whole foods. I do not like to be obsessive about calorie counting, and the easiest way to stay slim without counting is to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. I avoid most gluten and dairy, which I find helps to feel light during training. We don’t have big breaks to digest our food, so we need to eat small quantities very often.

For breakfast, I like to have three egg whites with tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms. I also eat half a cup of berries, and have coffee with soy or almond milk.

At 6:30, I warm-up off the ice before having training from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Then I have a 30-minute break to eat a snack (I really like pineapple!) and I’m back on the ice from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

During my lunch break, I usually walk home since I live so close. I like to have raw veggies, almonds and an apple for lunch.

Then, from 12 to 1 p.m., I have private weight training. I recently starting doing more weight training with a body builder, and I like to see the changes in my body. For enjoyment, I like gyrotonics and Eldoa. I love to dance, which is a great cardio workout. I think that Eldoa is relatively uncommon, but I love it. It is a way to create space in your joints, especially your spine. I also like to do breathing exercises.

I love planners. I like to write every day, and use stickers and markers to doodle my way through the day. I keep food journals, schedules, and daily notes. Organization is key to success!

From 1 to 3:30 p.m., I have a snack and have some time off. I check emails, make business calls, and head to the gym.

At 3:30, I have group high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with other skaters. When I do private HIIT workouts with my trainer, the hour long cardio/strength combo is a killer.

After that, I have some time for stretching and/or the steam room or the sauna.

The rest of the evening is spent doing my personal things: cleaning the house, walking the dog, reading or writing my blogs.

I cook dinner every night for myself and my boyfriend (chicken breast, sweet potato, and broccoli is a good go-to), and finish the evening by organizing my planner for the next day.

I try not to nap during my days, because I become addicted. I try to go to bed by 10 p.m., a habit my father instilled in me when I was young. I need at least eight hours of sleep each night to be at my best.