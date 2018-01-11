A day in the life with Madison Hubbell

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue

My schedule changes a bit day by day. On a typical day, I will wake up at 5:45 a.m. I’ll eat breakfast and get dressed for skating.

As far as diet goes, I try to eat whole foods. I do not like to be obsessive about calorie counting, and the easiest way to stay slim without counting is to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. I avoid most gluten and dairy, which I find helps to feel light during training. We don’t have big breaks to digest our food, so we need to eat small quantities very often.

For breakfast, I like to have three egg whites with tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms. I also eat half a cup of berries, and have coffee with soy or almond milk.

At 6:30, I warm-up off the ice before having training from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Then I have a 30-minute break to eat a snack (I really like pineapple!) and I’m back on the ice from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

During my lunch break, I usually walk home since I live so close. I like to have raw veggies, almonds and an apple for lunch.

Then, from 12 to 1 p.m., I have private weight training. I recently starting doing more weight training with a body builder, and I like to see the changes in my body. For enjoyment, I like gyrotonics and Eldoa. I love to dance, which is a great cardio workout. I think that Eldoa is relatively uncommon, but I love it. It is a way to create space in your joints, especially your spine. I also like to do breathing exercises.

I love planners. I like to write every day, and use stickers and markers to doodle my way through the day. I keep food journals, schedules, and daily notes. Organization is key to success!

From 1 to 3:30 p.m., I have a snack and have some time off. I check emails, make business calls, and head to the gym.

At 3:30, I have group high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with other skaters. When I do private HIIT workouts with my trainer, the hour long cardio/strength combo is a killer.

After that, I have some time for stretching and/or the steam room or the sauna.  

The rest of the evening is spent doing my personal things: cleaning the house, walking the dog, reading or writing my blogs.

I cook dinner every night for myself and my boyfriend (chicken breast, sweet potato, and broccoli is a good go-to), and finish the evening by organizing my planner for the next day.

I try not to nap during my days, because I become addicted. I try to go to bed by 10 p.m., a habit my father instilled in me when I was young. I need at least eight hours of sleep each night to be at my best.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s