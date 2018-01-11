A day in the life with Mirai Nagasu

On a normal day, I would wake up at 7:00 a.m. and spend about three to four hours training every day. But all of that depends on my school schedule. School and classes usually run from 8:00-10:40 a.m., but not before I’ve had a coffee for breakfast.

Then I go over to my 11:00 a.m. training session.

Afterwards, it’s time for my lunch break. That’s when I go see the dogs and have a sandwich.

At 1:15 p.m., it’s time for my next session. I have a break where I roll out, and at 3:05 I have another session. If I have a snack, it’s typically yogurt.

At 4:45 p.m., there is another session depending on the day. Or, I go to the Olympic Training Center for Pilates and physical therapy.

I always soak in a bath with Epsom salts for a minimum of 20 minutes to absorb the magnesium once I get home. I eat dinner, usually some kind of steak and vegetable combination. Sometimes, though, I have pizza.

Then, I’ll take the “kids” to the park, AKA my dogs. They have to get their exercise! That’s followed by doing homework until I pass out. If I’m indulging in a snack, I might have potato chips (especially Hot Cheetos). I get about seven hours of sleep a night.

And repeat!