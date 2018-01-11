A day in the life with Nathan Chen

I wake up at 7:30 a.m., get to the rink at around 8:40 a.m. and begin warming up. I am on the ice from 9:30-10:30 a.m. I have a break and am back on the ice at 11:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. I then head to the gym and workout for between one to two hours. In total, I spend on average 4-5 hours training, including off ice and on ice.

I need to be very focused and motivated to achieve the goals I set out to do each day.

I really like to bike outdoors, and love the weight based workouts that I do. I am not the biggest fan of other cardio-based workouts. Off season cardio sessions are pretty grueling.

I do very scientific based training, however, for skating that’s a little bit out of the ordinary. Many skaters base their off-ice training around plyometrics, whereas mine is very strength and power based.

Since I am still young, I don’t have an extremely strict nutrition plan. I have a relatively organized nutrition schedule – completely in thanks to my mom who organizes my meals for the day! I eat two major meals, breakfast and dinner, and tend to eat lots of small sides throughout the day to keep me fueled.

For breakfast, I might have a smoothie, egg breakfast wrap, yogurt, etc.

My lunch could be a various meat sandwich, CorePower, yogurt, fruit, and carbohydrate-based snacks.

For dinner, I will have some sort of carb (rice, pasta, noodle, bread), some sort of protein (fish, red meat, chicken, etc.), some sort of vegetable, and occasionally some soup.

For snacks throughout the day, I like yogurt, fruit, Kellogg’s snacks, CorePower, etc.

If it’s time to indulge I love desserts, especially Hershey’s chocolate. I also love sushi and Japanese food. Food is my favorite in general.

I try to get as close to 10 hours of sleep each night, as sleep is the best form of recovery. I go to sleep anywhere between 9:30 and 11 p.m.