A day in the life with Nathan Chen

NBC Olympics.com Published:
2018 Winter Olympic Games - Season 2018

I wake up at 7:30 a.m., get to the rink at around 8:40 a.m. and begin warming up. I am on the ice from 9:30-10:30 a.m. I have a break and am back on the ice at 11:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. I then head to the gym and workout for between one to two hours. In total, I spend on average 4-5 hours training, including off ice and on ice.

I need to be very focused and motivated to achieve the goals I set out to do each day.

I really like to bike outdoors, and love the weight based workouts that I do. I am not the biggest fan of other cardio-based workouts. Off season cardio sessions are pretty grueling.

I do very scientific based training, however, for skating that’s a little bit out of the ordinary. Many skaters base their off-ice training around plyometrics, whereas mine is very strength and power based.

Since I am still young, I don’t have an extremely strict nutrition plan. I have a relatively organized nutrition schedule – completely in thanks to my mom who organizes my meals for the day! I eat two major meals, breakfast and dinner, and tend to eat lots of small sides throughout the day to keep me fueled.

For breakfast, I might have a smoothie, egg breakfast wrap, yogurt, etc.

My lunch could be a various meat sandwich, CorePower, yogurt, fruit, and carbohydrate-based snacks.

For dinner, I will have some sort of carb (rice, pasta, noodle, bread), some sort of protein (fish, red meat, chicken, etc.), some sort of vegetable, and occasionally some soup.

For snacks throughout the day, I like yogurt, fruit, Kellogg’s snacks, CorePower, etc.

If it’s time to indulge I love desserts, especially Hershey’s chocolate. I also love sushi and Japanese food. Food is my favorite in general.

I try to get as close to 10 hours of sleep each night, as sleep is the best form of recovery. I go to sleep anywhere between 9:30 and 11 p.m.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s