A day in the life with Tarah Kayne

Normally, I wake up at 7:20 a.m. and get ready to spend the day training: three hours on the ice, and between an hour and a half and two and a half hours off the ice.

As far as my diet goes, I try to eat meals that are high in protein and include a variety of colorful vegetables and fruits. For breakfast, I might have a vanilla Chobani with pineapples, granola, flax and chia seeds… with coffee!

We start at the rink doing off ice work by 8:30 a.m. and hit the ice by 9:10 a.m. for our first pairs session. From 10:20 a.m. 10:50 a.m. we do off-ice choreography to improve technique and then have a quick lunch break (I like to have grilled chicken with sweet potatoes and broccoli with an iced coffee to keep me going).

We are back on the ice by 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to work on our single skating jumping skills, followed by our hour-long pairs session, and after that, our 2:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on-ice technique class. Some of my snacks throughout the day are cheese sticks, chocolate milk, or crackers.

We follow up our on ice day with an off-ice fitness or ballet class. I really like to do Pilates or hot yoga. One of my most grueling workouts are from hot yoga. They aren’t even physically that hard, they are just soooo hot!

In practice, we often watch videos of acrobats on YouTube and try to learn their technique so we can bring new flavors on to the ice.

For dinner, I choose a main protein source, with a grain and vegetable and spinach salad with water. But if it’s a day to indulge – and I love indulging! – I like chicken fingers, onion rings, milkshakes, ice cream, and brownies.

Then, it’s time for bed around 11 p.m.