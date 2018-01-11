Can you win nationals without competing? Gracie Gold takes social media crown

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Season 2018

Gracie Gold is attending the 2018 U.S. National Figure Skating Championships, but not as a competitor. She withdrew earlier in the fall to focus on treatment for personal issues.

The two-time national champion is in San Jose, in the words of her agent earlier this week, “to support her friends.” And during the final flight of the men’s short program, she did just that.

A triumphant return to Twitter for Gold — after a scary bout with a hacker that included a threat to her mother’s front door — made figure skating audience roar with delight at her refreshing, frank honesty.

On Nathan Chen’s new short program costume:

On Chen’s eventual 104.45 point-scoring short program:

Seeing her former coach without his iconic hat wear in the Kiss and Cry with another skater:

When Adam Rippon took the ice for his short program:

As Rippon stared down the judges:

On her great love for Rippon:

She even polled the audience:

Supporting longtime friend and 2014 Olympic teammate Jason Brown’s “Hamilton” short program:

To solidify her gold medal-status of the evening, icenetwork conducted a poll:

 

