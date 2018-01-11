Carlijn Schoutens wins 3000m at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials

Carlijn Schoutens wins 3000m at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Carlijn Schoutens

23-year-old Carlijn Schoutens became the first champion at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials when she earned the fastest time in the women’s 3000m.

With a time of 4:14:022, Schoutens was the fastest by over a second a half. Schoutens was mostly raised in the Netherlands, which is known for being a hotbed of speed skating talent–and as a result, the deepest and most competitive pool of potential Olympic speed skaters. Schoutens came to the U.S., where she was born, in 2014 in hopes of representing Team USA on the Olympic stage.

The U.S. earned only one quota spot in the women’s 3000m distance, meaning only the winner of today’s race was guaranteed an Olympic berth.

Schoutens is ranked 13th in the 3000m this World Cup season, the only U.S. woman in the top 24. 

The second-place skater was Mia Manganello, who retired from speed skating after missing out on the Olympic team for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. She turned to professional cycling for six years, but decided to get back on the ice in 2015. Manganello will have another chance to make the Olympic team for PyeongChang in the women’s 5000m event, which will take place on Thursday.

Manganello’s time was 4:15.730, and the third-place finisher, Petra Acker, clocked 4:18.844.

 
In the second event of the day, Emery Lehman finished first in the men’s 5000m with a time of 6:27.906. However, the 2014 Sochi Olympian will likely have to win a different race in hopes of making his second Olympic team, since the U.S. men didn’t earn any Olympic quota spots in the two distance events, the 5000m and 10,000m.
 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s