Columbus Zoo offers free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will offer free admission on Martin Luther King Day.

On Monday, January 15 from 10am through 4pm, there will be no cost for zoo admission. Standard parking fees still apply.

The Zoo says it has much to offer visitors, even during the colder months. Polar bear cubs are some of the stars of the North America region, which is also home to bison, cougars, otters, moose, reindeer and more. Asia Quest also houses animals who enjoy the cold weather such as the red pandas and tigers.

Additionally, indoor viewing areas throughout the park provide comfortable access to watch animals such as gorillas in Congo Expedition; a wombat, pygmy lorises, and other nocturnal animals in the Australia and the Islands region; iguanas, snakes and turtles in the Reptile Building; manatees and schools of exotic animals in Manatee Coast and Discovery Reef; langurs and flying foxes in Asia Quest; and more.