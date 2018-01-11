Cops Recover Some of $5.4M Worth of Jewels Stolen After Armed Thieves Break Into Paris’ Ritz Hotel

Some of the $5.4 million worth of jewels stolen from The Ritz Hotel in Paris has been recovered, but police are still on the hunt for at least two thieves who got away.

The gang of armed robbers entered the five-star hotel in Paris’ luxurious Place Vendome neighborhood Wednesday evening and smashed their way into jewelry display cases on the ground floor, according to The Associated Press.

They had reportedly entered through an unmarked side door, broke into display cases, and threw their loot out the window where at least two accomplices made off with the goods on a car and a motorcycle.

Guests reported hearing gunfire and seeing the thieves armed with hatchets.

Three of the hooded men, who were blocked as they tried to flee, were arrested on the scene, and some of the bags containing the jewels were dropped by the two thieves in their scramble to get away.

A pedestrian was also reportedly struck by the escaping thieves and suffered minor injuries.

Police said they are still working to determine the value of the missing jewels.

Many more of the jewels were discovered scattered around the display cases during cleanup efforts that followed the heist.

In a tweet, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said he was proud of the efforts of the local police in response to the robbery.

Vol à main armée au Ritz : 3 des auteurs présumés ont d’ores et déjà été interpellés par les policiers du 2e arrondissement.

Leur sang froid, leur professionnalisme & leur réactivité font honneur à notre Police. Ils ont toute ma reconnaissance.#FiersDeNosPoliciers — Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) January 10, 2018

The hotel, with room rates starting at $1,200 a night, is situated near several popular landmarks, including the Louvre, Champs-Elysees and the Jardin des Tuileries. It has once housed famed guests like Ernest Hemingway and Coco Chanel.

Princess Diana spent her last night at the Ritz before her fatal car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997.

