Follow the Olympic torch to PyeongChang with this interactive map

NBC Olympics.com Published:
PyeongChang Olympic torch

Before making its way to the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium for the lighting of the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 9, the Olympic torch will wind its way throughout the nation of South Korea.

Follow every single stop along its journey with this interactive map, courtesy of the Olympic Channel. See every stop it has made and will make, learn about the places it visits, and watch highlights of the torch at each stop.

Once you’ve followed the torch’s path, learn more about the torch itself with this interactive 3D look at the torch, and try your hand at being a torchbearer yourself with this retro 8-bit game that puts you on the Road to PyeongChang.

