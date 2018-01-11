Fox News Meteorologist Janice Dean Rips Into Internet Troll Who Criticized Her Legs

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Fox News Channel’s senior meteorologist Janice Dean was shocked when an internet troll said her legs are too big for TV. 

“Please stop allowing Fox to dress you in those short skirts,” the viewer named “JoAnn” posted on Facebook. “They are not flattering on you. Your legs are distracting every time you walk on screen.”

Dean, 47, says she usually ignores online bullies, but in this case, she felt compelled to write back. 

“It got my back up, if there is one way to put it,” she told Inside Edition. “Maybe because it touched a part of me that has always been insecure about a certain body part.” 

The note she penned in response to “JoAnn” has now gone viral. 

“Fox doesn’t dress me,” she wrote. “I dress myself. I’m sorry if you don’t like my legs. I’m grateful I have them to walk with.”

What the troll evidently didn’t know is that Dean suffers from multiple sclerosis. She says her size 10 body is a sign of her good health against the odds. 

“At any given time, I might not have the use of my legs, my big strong legs,” Dean told Inside Edition. “Why not embrace that and say I am proud of these legs?” 

The meteorologist says the bully “can always turn the channel if you’re offended by my huge legs.”

RELATED STORIES 


Pregnant Meteorologist Bullied Over Baby Bump Fights Back


Woman With Down Syndrome Makes Television Debut as Meteorologist


TV Meteorologist Ginger Zee Reveals Battle With Depression and How She Once Attempted Suicide

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s