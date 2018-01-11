German Playboy to feature 1st transgender model on cover

FILE - the July 7, 2017 file photo shows model Giuliana who became well known with the show "Germany's Next Topmodel" during a fashion show in Berlin. Germany’s edition of Playboy magazine said it will be featuring the transgender model on its cover for the first time ever this month. (Serene Stache/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The German edition of Playboy magazine says it will feature a transgender model on its cover for the first time.

Editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said Tuesday that putting Giuliana Farfalla on the cover — topless, as is customary for such magazines in Germany — was in line with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s tradition of being “resolutely opposed to all forms of exclusion and intolerance.”

Boitin says the 21-year-old Farfalla is a “wonderful example of how important the fight for the right to self-determination is.”

Farfalla, born Pascal Radermacher in southwestern Germany, is already well-known in the country as a contestant last year on Heidi Klum’s “Germany’s Next Topmodel” television show.

The issue is due on newsstands Thursday.

U.S. Playboy featured a transgender “Playmate of the Month” last year.

