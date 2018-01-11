Grove City crews hitting streets in borrowed plows after garage fire

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation and local cities in central Ohio are getting ready to take on the ice and snow to keep the roads as safe as possible tomorrow.

“Make sure everything’s read, dressed and ready to go for tomorrow,” said Shawn Anverse who’s the transportation administrator with ODOT’s District 6.

He and others are playing the waiting game right now. Crews have already inspected their vehicles and they’re ready to go and so is the staff.

“We’ll be at full staff, about 48, 49 guys, but we’ll run around the clock, 24-hours until the event stops,” said Anverse.

That event is expected to bring accumulating snow and potentially ice. All that means is a long cleanup process.

“Give the guys plenty of time,” said Anverse. “They’re out there to try to make sure you get to wherever you’re trying to get to as safely as possible.”

It something Grove City’s Communication Officer, Donald Walters, can say with certainty today.

“We’re actually totally prepared for the Friday and Saturday weather problem,”

Saturday a fire at their facility destroyed all seven of their snow plows.

Thanks to the generosity of surrounding communities they immediately received five plows.

“We realized that we really did need every truck we had.”

They were left two short and being up to full speed until on Thursday when Upper Arlington sent two more plows.

“The outpouring from our neighbors it’s been overwhelming,” said Walters.

Now they too have to wait for the first snowfall and then these plows will be put to good use.