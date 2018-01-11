How to watch the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials

Joey Mantia

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com and NBCSN as the U.S.’ top long track speed skaters compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials from Jan. 2 to 7 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Petit National Ice Center.

Competition will kick off on Tuesday with the women’s 3000m and men’s 5000m, and wrap up with the men’s and women’s mass start on Sunday.

16 skaters, 8 men and 8 women, will be chosen for the U.S. Olympic speed skating team for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

See below for full details on how to watch.

Tuesday,
Jan. 2 

Women’s 3000m

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com from 4:15 to 5:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday,
Jan. 2

Men’s 5000m

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com or NBCSN from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday,    
Jan. 3  

Men’s 1000m (pairs 6-17) and women’s 1000m (full)

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com or NBCSN from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET
Thursday,   
​Jan. 4

Women’s 5000m

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. ET
Thursday,   
​Jan. 4

Men’s 10,000m

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com or NBCSN from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET
Friday,
Jan. 5

Men’s and women’s 500m (heat 1)

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com from 5:15 to 6:00 p.m. ET
Friday,
​Jan. 5

Men’s and women’s 500m (heat 2)

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com or NBCSN from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. ET
   
Saturday,
Jan. 6

Men’s 1500m (pairs 6-18), Women’s 1500m (full)

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com or NBCSN from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET
Sunday,
Jan. 7

Men’s and women’s mass start

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com or NBCSN from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. ET

