How to watch the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com and NBCSN as the U.S.’ top long track speed skaters compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials from Jan. 2 to 7 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Petit National Ice Center.

Competition will kick off on Tuesday with the women’s 3000m and men’s 5000m, and wrap up with the men’s and women’s mass start on Sunday.

16 skaters, 8 men and 8 women, will be chosen for the U.S. Olympic speed skating team for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

See below for full details on how to watch.