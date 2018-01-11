Large water main break closes Olentangy River Road near OSU campus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A portion of Olentangy River Road is closed near the Ohio State University campus after a large water main break.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were first made aware of the leak at about 3am, Thursday.

Video from the scene shows several inches of water covering the roadway.

YOUR MORNING TRAFFIC

Southbound Olentangy River Road is closed between Lane Avenue and Ackerman Road, but no evacuations have been issued. The northbound lanes are open.

There is no word on what caused the break or how long it will be to fix the leak.

