Man survives after bear attacks him during dog walk

NAPLES, FL (WBBH) A Florida man says he’s happy to be alive after a painful encounter with a black bear.

Andy Meunier, 41, was attacked by the bear just outside his North Naples home.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, Meunier walked outside with his dog out at approximately 10:30 p.m. when it suddenly ran back inside, scared.

Meunier told deputies that after his dog ran inside, a bear attacked him, swiping at him with its paw.

“It was standing in front of me and I tried to turn left real quick and get back in the house and I caught an uppercut from a from a black bear,” Meunier later said.

He said he saw three bears total, all standing about five feet tall.

Meunier suffered several cuts across his head and chest and was transported to a local hospital, where he received 41 stitches.

“I don’t care about scars I don’t care about anything. I walked away with my life, and it could’ve been a whole lot worse,” he added.

