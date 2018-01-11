Missouri Governor Accused of Blackmail in Lurid Affair With His Then-Hairdresser

A rising-star governor entangled in a cheating scandal has admitted to having an affair with his then-hairdresser who claims in an audio tape that he took a picture of her during a sexual encounter.

Eric Greitens, the 43-year-old governor of Missouri, confirmed he had cheated before he was elected to office in 2016.

The woman’s husband suspected she was having an affair with the governor and secretly recorded her confession to him.

“I met Eric a year ago and I instantly had a big crush on him,” she is heard saying in the recording.

Greitens is a former Navy SEAL and has two children with his wife, Sheena, whom he married in 2011.

In the audio tape, the hairstylist describes how her relationship with Greitens escalated in 2015.

In the recordings, she revealed a sexual encounter with Greitens inside his home where he blindfolded her and bound her hands.

“He stepped back, I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, ‘You’re never going to mention my name’ otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere,” the woman said as she became emotional.

She added that Greitens later apologized and told her he deleted the photo, according to reports.

Investigative reporter Lauren Trager of KMOV in St. Louis obtained the tape.

“The husband did say to her that he felt that that was an attempt at blackmail,” she told Inside Edition. “She was often tearful, at some points, really breaking down during this conversation.”

The husband, who did not want his identity revealed, divorced his wife after learning of the affair.

“I think it is absolutely inhuman and evil,” he said in an interview.

The governor and his wife issued a joint statement saying: “A few years ago, before Eric was elected governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage. This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately.”

The governor’s lawyer told Inside Edition the governor denies a picture was taken and says he didn’t say what’s attributed to him on the tape and claims there was no attempt at blackmail.

