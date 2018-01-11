Multiple Sam’s Club stores abruptly close nationwide

Walmart is abruptly closing some of its Sam’s Club locations nationwide, media outlets around the country are reporting Thursday.

The company responded to a Twitter user, saying “after a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, has not announced which stores are closing. The company did, however announce Thursday that they’re boosting their starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour as well as giving some employees a one-time $1,000 cash bonus and expanding their maternity and parental leave benefits.

Two of the locations are in Cincinnati, WLWT reports. NBC4 has not confirmed any Central Ohio locations closing.

