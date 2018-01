VERY FEW T-V SHOWS HIT THE 300-EPISODE MARK. AND ALL THESE YEARS LATER, “FAMILY GUY” IS STILL GOING STRONG.

SO TO CELEBRATE THE MILESTONE, THE SHOW IS GETTING SPECIAL TREATMENT WITH “FAMILY GUY—ANOTHER FREAKIN’ MOBILE GAME.”

IT’S CREATED BY THE L-A BASED GAMING STUDIO “JAM CITY” AND IT FEATURES A GRITTY HOLLYWOOD HEAVYWEIGHT.

Advertisement