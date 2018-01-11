ODOT prepared for round-the-clock duties as severe winter weather approaches

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – With severe weather expected Friday night and Saturday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing its crews to tackle the storm.

First, though, some ODOT workers spent Thursday cold-patching potholes because of the warmer weather.

“When you have below-zero temperatures one week and then 50 the next week, and then you throw some rain on top of it, that’s what makes the pavement start to deteriorate in certain areas,” said Shawn Anverse, transportation administrator for ODOT District 6.

By Friday afternoon, crews patching potholes will be taking on a different task.

“We know we’re going to get something, we’re just not sure the amount just yet,” Anverse said, referring to the uncertain forecast.

ODOT workers will make sure they’re ready to go Thursday night to begin dealing with the storm on Friday afternoon. In Franklin County alone, Anverse said nearly 50 trucks will head out on the roads.

“We’ll run around the clock, 24 hours, until the event stops and we have a chance to get it cleaned up,” Anverse said.

ODOT asked drivers to be cautious while driving and leave extra time to get where they’re going.

“We haven’t seen this kind of snow that they’re calling for in a significant time, so this is a learning experience for a lot of people,” Anverse said. “And even people that are used to being on snow, we haven’t seen this kind of event maybe.”

ODOT said it will continue monitoring conditions Thursday and Friday, ahead of the storm.