Part of Ohio trooper’s ear bitten off during fight with suspect

By Published:
Cornelious Carey (Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

 

LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper had part of his ear bitten off during a fight with a suspect Thursday night.

It happened around 7:15am Thursday on Diagonal Road north of Biggs Road in Lagrange Township in Lorain County, WKYC reported.

It all started when a woman called 911 to report a man she believed was drunk walking down the road. The caller said she feared the man would be hit by a car.

A trooper began talking with the man, identified as Cornelious Carey Jr., 44, of Elyria. During the conversation, video dhows Carey hitting the trooper in the face.

According to WJW, part of the trooper’s ear was bitten off during the confrontation.

The trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Carey was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s