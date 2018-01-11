Play PyeongChang 2018 Torch Dash

Want to be an Olympic torchbearer on the Road to PyeongChang? Here’s your chance!

This retro 8-bit game, courtesy of the Olympic Channel, let’s you carry the torch around PyeongChang and receive awards based on the speed that you complete each lap that the torch takes. Get a special power-up with Soohorang and dodge the fans, press, foxes, bikers and skiers as you pass the torch from city to city to reach PyeongChang!

When you’re done playing, follow the torch’s journey to PyeongChang with this interactive map, and learn more about the torch itself with this interactive 3D exploration.