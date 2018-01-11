Play PyeongChang 2018 Torch Dash

NBC Olympics.com Published:
PyeongChang 2018 Torch Dash

Want to be an Olympic torchbearer on the Road to PyeongChang? Here’s your chance!

This retro 8-bit game, courtesy of the Olympic Channel, let’s you carry the torch around PyeongChang and receive awards based on the speed that you complete each lap that the torch takes. Get a special power-up with Soohorang and dodge the fans, press, foxes, bikers and skiers as you pass the torch from city to city to reach PyeongChang!

When you’re done playing, follow the torch’s journey to PyeongChang with this interactive map, and learn more about the torch itself with this interactive 3D exploration.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s