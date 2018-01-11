Polina Edmunds withdraws from U.S. Championships

Polina Edmunds, a 2014 Olympian, withdrew from the ladies’ free skate at the nationals on Friday, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

The San Jose Mercury News reported her bone bruise injury flared up again during Friday’s practice session.

“Feeling pain is a huge distraction,” Edmunds told that outlet. “If I’m afraid to jump it’s just not going to be what I wanted to be. I don’t want to skate a non-competitive program.”

Edmunds was in seventh place following Wednesday’s short program with a score of 63.78 points. She was sidelined for the better part of the past two seasons, following a right foot bone bruise.

She competed twice internationally this season, finishing 13th and 10th at those. These U.S. Championships were a home competition for her; Edmunds was born in San Jose. This withdrawal effectively ends Edmunds’ campaign to make a second Olympic team.

U.S. Figure Skating also announced the withdrawal of Alyssa Lin, who was 21st after the short program.