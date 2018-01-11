School districts consider options as winter weather approaches

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Local school districts are monitoring the incoming winter storm, as leaders decide how to handle the school day on Friday.

As of late Thursday evening, few have made decisions on whether to hold class or dismiss early.

Olentangy Local Schools Superintendent Mark Raiff said he would check the forecast hourly, to try and make preparations.

“I’m very concerned,” he said. “It’s not an issue with us opening school tomorrow morning. It becomes an issue with us being able to get kids home safely.”

Forecasters predict the winter storm will begin with rain, turn to freezing rain and then snow.

The timing of everything, especially the ice, is what Raiff said most concerned him.

He said he plans on frequently communicating with Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin, to monitor road conditions.

“I want to talk with the sheriff and see if there is any possibility he’s going to put us in a weather emergency,” Raiff explained.

The superintendent said there is a possibility for an early dismissal, on Friday.

Spokespeople from Columbus City Schools, the Pickerington Local School District, South-Western City Schools and Hilliard City Schools all said a decision regarding Friday, will not be made until the morning.

Raiff said he will try to make a decision as early as possible.