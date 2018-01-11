Shani Davis qualifies for 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Shani Davis finished second in the men’s 1000m at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials, good enough to clinch a spot the U.S. Olympic team for PyeongChang.

Davis, 35 years old, has four Olympic medals, two of which are golds in the 1000m. Like the rest of the U.S. speed skating team, he fell short of the podium at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and didn’t add to his medal haul.

Davis finished behind another Sochi Olympian, Joey Mantia, in today’s race at the Petit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wis. Mantia earned his second Olympic berth with a time of 1:09.142, while Davis clocked 1:09.227.

In third place was Mitch Whitmore, who also made the Olympic team. Whitmore is a 2010 and 2014 Olympic speed skater.

In the women’s 1000m, Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello were the top three finishers and qualified for the Olympic team. They’ll join Carlijn Schoutens, who qualified yesterday with a win in the women’s 3000m.

Both Bergsma and Bowe are likely medal threats in the 1000m in PyeongChang. Bergsma is the reigning world champion in the 1000m, and until a few weeks ago, Bowe held the world record in the 1000m. It was broken by Japan’s Nao Kodaira at a World Cup competition in December.

The U.S. earned 16 Olympic berths, eight for men and eight for women.