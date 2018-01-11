Team USA Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls pose with baby animals

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Lindsey Vonn

Looking for adorable photos of Team USA Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls hugging and playing baby animals? You’re in luck!

We got dozens of your favorite Team USA stars together for a photo shoot with a variety of cute critters, and the results are guaranteed to make your day.

Lindsey Vonn, Ashley Wagner, Gus Kenworthy, Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim and countless more athletes who have their eyes set on PyeongChang stopped first to spend some quality time with a group of puppies, kittens, piglets and baby goats.

See all the photos below – we promise you won’t be disappointed.

Primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Feb. 8 on NBC.

