Tonya Harding Returns to the Ice as ‘I, Tonya’ Brings Her Back Into Spotlight: ‘This Is My Sanctuary’

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Tonya Harding is back on the ice as she enjoys another turn in the spotlight. 

In an interview with ABC News, Harding says the ice is where she feels at home, calling it her “sanctuary.”

“I just love it so much,” she added. “That’s why I’m here.” 

The release of the critically acclaimed movie I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie in the title role, has cast a spotlight back on the basis for the film, and was front and center at the Golden Globes Sunday.  

Amy Robach told Inside Edition that she doesn’t believe Harding’s her reputation has been rehabilitated, but the skater takes comfort in the fact that “her story is finally being told.” 

All the newfound attention is pushing Harding to sharpen her skills on the ice.  

She still looks strong as she sails around the rink, but for the first American skater to do a triple axel, her glory days are most likely behind her.

She describes skating as “wonderful, as long as I’m not on my butt.” 

“I have taken a few hard falls and stuff,” she said. “I know that I have to take things slower. I want to get back and do the things I love to do, which is my triples.”

Harding’s interview with ABC News airs Thursday night in the special, Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story.

RELATED STORIES


Disgraced Figure Skater Tonya Harding Gets Standing Ovation at Premiere of ‘I, Tonya’


Who is Tonya Harding? Museum Is Challenging What You Think You Know About the Figure Skater


Tonya Harding’s Golden Globes Presence Causes a Stir as Allison Janney Wins for Portrayal of Her Mom

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s