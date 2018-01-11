Tonya Harding Returns to the Ice as ‘I, Tonya’ Brings Her Back Into Spotlight: ‘This Is My Sanctuary’

Tonya Harding is back on the ice as she enjoys another turn in the spotlight.

In an interview with ABC News, Harding says the ice is where she feels at home, calling it her “sanctuary.”

“I just love it so much,” she added. “That’s why I’m here.”

The release of the critically acclaimed movie I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie in the title role, has cast a spotlight back on the basis for the film, and was front and center at the Golden Globes Sunday.

Amy Robach told Inside Edition that she doesn’t believe Harding’s her reputation has been rehabilitated, but the skater takes comfort in the fact that “her story is finally being told.”

All the newfound attention is pushing Harding to sharpen her skills on the ice.

She still looks strong as she sails around the rink, but for the first American skater to do a triple axel, her glory days are most likely behind her.

She describes skating as “wonderful, as long as I’m not on my butt.”

“I have taken a few hard falls and stuff,” she said. “I know that I have to take things slower. I want to get back and do the things I love to do, which is my triples.”

Harding’s interview with ABC News airs Thursday night in the special, Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story.

