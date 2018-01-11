USA Hockey introduces 2018 Olympic and Paralympic teams at Winter Classic

USA Hockey officially announced their 2018 PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games rosters on New Year’s Day.

The NHL announced in early April last year that they would not take an Olympic break during their 2017-18 season. This is the first time the NHL has skipped the Olympics since pros filled rosters in Nagano, Japan in 1998.

Ending months of scouting trips for USA Hockey brass, the team which was revealed had the expected mix of former NHL talent, European league players and some current NCAA standouts, including Brian Gionta who played for the Buffalo Sabres last season, where he ecliped the 1,000 NHL games played mark.

USA Hockey named just one goalie to their men’s team on Monday, former Mercyhurst College and current KHL netminder Ryan Zapolski. Two more goalies are expected to be named to the team in the coming weeks.

The men of Team USA are scheduled to begin their Olympics on Valentines Day, Wednesday, February 14th against Slovenia at 7:10 a.m. ET.

With arguably the best chance to bring home a hockey gold medal for Team USA, many familiar names were announced for the 2018 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team. Hilary Knight, Meghan Duggan, the Lamoureux twins, Monique and Jocelyne and Kacey Bellamy all make their third Olympic appearances for the U.S. Returning for her second Olympic games after struggling with concussion symptoms post-Sochi is Amanda Kessel.

A notable absence from the women’s team is 2014 Olympian Alex Carpenter, daughter of NHL star Bobby Carpenter. The younger Carpenter had played for the U.S. in every world championship since 2013.

Women’s hockey starts all hockey in PyeongChang on Saturday, February 10. The U.S. women begin their Olympics the following day against Finland, with the puck dropping at 2:40 a.m. for viewers on the East Coast. Reigning women’s hockey gold medalists, Team Canada, will play the Olympic Athletes from Russia in their Sunday Olympic opener.

Team USA’s second preliminary game against the Olympic Athletes from Russia will be played at the friendlier hour of 7:10 a.m. ET.

Visit the schedule page on NBCOlympics.com for more information on when and where to watch all your favorite events from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

2018 U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Name Position Current Team NHL GP Mark Arcobello F SC Bern (NLA) 139 Chris Bourque F Hershey Bears (AHL) 51 Bobby Butler F Milwaukee Admirals 130 Ryan Donato F Harvard Univ. 0 Brian Gionta F Free agent 1,006 Jordan Greenway F Boston Univ. 0 Chad Kolarik F Adler Mannheim (DEL) 6 Broc Little F HC Davos (NLA) 0 John McCarthy F San Jose Barracuda (AHL) 88 Brian O'Neill F Jokerit (KHL) 22 Garret Roe F EV Zug (NLA) 0 Jim Slater F HC Fribourg-Gotteron (NLA) 584 Ryan Stoa F Spartak Moskva (KHL) 40 Troy Terry F Univ. of Denver 0 Chad Billins D Linkoping HC (SHL) 10 Jonathon Blum D HK Sochi (KHL) 110 Will Borgen D St. Cloud State Univ. 0 Matt Gilroy D Jokerit (KHL) 225 Ryan Gunderson D Brynas IF (SHL) 0 Bobby Sanguinetti D HC Lugano (NLA) 45 Noah Welch D Vaexjo Lakers (SHL) 75 James Wisniewski D EC Kassel Huskies (DEL2) 552 Ryan Zapolski G Jokerit (KHL) 0

2018 U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team

Name Position Most Recent Team Hannah Brandt F Minnesota Whitecaps Dani Cameranesi F Univ. of Minnesota Kendall Coyne F Minnesota Whitecaps Brianna Decker F Boston Pride (NWHL) Meghan Duggan F Boston Pride (NWHL) Amanda Kessel F New York Riveters (NWHL) Hilary Knight F Boston Pride (NWHL) Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson F Minnesota Whitecaps Monique Lamoureux-Morando F Minnesota Whitecaps Gigi Marvin F Boston Pride (NWHL) Kelly Pannek F Univ. of Minnesota Amanda Pelkey F Boston Pride (NWHL) Haley Skarupa F Boston Pride (NWHL) Cayla Barnes D Boston College Kacey Bellamy D Boston Pride (NWHL) Kali Flanagan D Boston College Megan Keller D Boston College Sidney Morin D MODO Hockey (SDHL) Emily Pfalzer D Buffalo Beauts (NWHL) Lee Stecklein D Univ. of Minnesota Nicole Hensley G Lindenwood Univ. Alex Rigsby G Minnesota Whitecaps Maddie Rooney G Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth

2018 U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team

Name Position Most Recent Team Travis Dodson F Chicago Blackhawks Sled Hockey Declan Farmer (A) F Tampa Bay Lightning Sled Hockey Noah Grove F Boston Bruins Sled Hockey Luke McDermott F Buffalo Sabres Sled Hockey Kevin McKee F Chicago Blackhawks Sled Hockey Josh Misiewicz F Chicago Blackhawks Sled Hockey Adam Page F Buffalo Sabres Sled Hockey Rico Roman F Colorado Avalanche Sled Hockey Brody Roybal F Chicago Blackhawks Sled Hockey Jack Wallace F New Jersey Freeze Sled Hockey Tyler Carron D Colorado Avalanche Sled Hockey Ralph DeQuebec D Colorado Avalanche Sled Hockey Billy Hanning D DASA St. Louis Blues Sled Hockey Nikko Landeros (A) D Colorado Avalanche Sled Hockey Josh Pauls (C) D DASA St. Louis Blues Sled Hockey Steve Cash G DASA St. Louis Blues Sled Hockey Jen Lee G Chicago Blackhawks Sled Hockey