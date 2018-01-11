Video Shows Woman Wearing Only Hospital Gown as She’s Left Outside ER

Disturbing video shows a woman wearing only a hospital gown after she was apparently left outside an emergency room in Baltimore, where temperatures had dropped to 30 degrees.

Imamu Baraka, a local psychotherapist, used his cell phone to capture footage of the woman, who has facial injuries and appears disoriented, being deposited by hospital staff at a bus stop outside the midtown University of Maryland Medical Center.

Baraka, who was walking by when the scene unfolded, is seen asking four men, one pushing an empty wheelchair, why they had left the woman at the transit stop.

“Y’all are just going to leave this lady out here with no clothes?” Baraka asks, noting the temperatures were in the 30s. One of the men later says, “Due to the circumstances of what happened.”

The woman had no undergarments and was wearing only hospital-issued socks and a gown open in the back. Baraka asks the woman if she needs help. She screams and gestures toward her face, but doesn’t say anything.

The video has now sparked online outrage at the woman’s plight.

The hospital has issued a statement and an apology, and said the incident is being investigated.

“We share the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video showing the discharge of a patient from the Emergency Department of UMMC Midtown the night of January 9. This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission. For this, we are truly sorry.

“While there are many circumstances of this patient’s case that we cannot address publicly, in the end we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital (which is not depicted in the video). We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action.”

Baraka is heard several times asking the woman if she needs help.

“Do you need me to call the police?” he asks her. “Won’t you come and sit down, ma’am? You don’t look well.”

The young woman eventually sits on a bus stop bench, her belongings at her feet in plastic bags. She is seen shivering, and screaming, as Baraka tries to calm her down.

He eventually dials 911 and an ambulance arrives. The woman, Baraka says on the video, is taken back to the same hospital.

“I just witnessed this with my own eyes,” he wrote on his Facebook page, where he posted three videos of the Tuesday night incident. “I had no choice but to give this young lady a voice in this moment.”

Addressing the medical center directly, Baraka said, “You can do better. You must do better.”

Hospital spokeswoman Karen Warmkessel told InsideEdition.com Thursday that she believed the woman was no longer at the facility. Asked where the woman had been taken, Warmkessel replied, “I think they’re still working on that.”

Saying she didn’t have any more information, Warmkessel said, “There’s not a lot I can tell you.”

