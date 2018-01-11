Watch Shaun White’s crash that led to 62 face stitches

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Shaun White after crash

Shaun White covered his nose and mouth with a blood-soaked white towel — with more blotches of blood scattered in the snow in front of him — after one of the scariest crashes of his life.

Video of the October halfpipe fall — which led to 62 face stitches — was published Wednesday. Watch it here on Yahoo Sports.

White’s snowboard hit the top of a New Zealand halfpipe as he trained a double cork 1440.

It folded, and the side of his head landed on the pipe’s lip, whipping off as he crumbled, head first, into the flat bottom.

“I just like scared myself,” White said later from his hospital room. “I’ve never really had that much blood coming out of me before.”

The tip of White’s nose was pressed in like Marty Moose and appeared raw, as if a chunk of skin had been ripped off.

White returned to competition for the first two U.S. Olympic qualifiers last month, placing third overall in the first qualifier and missing the final in the second one.

The last two qualifiers are the next two weeks. White is still favored to make the Olympic team and go for his third gold medal.

