Who is Sean Doherty?

Biathlon beginnings

When he was 12 years old, Doherty’s biathlon tutelage fell under the watchful eyes of 1984 Olympic biathlon relay gold medalist – for the Soviet Union – Algis Shalna. Doherty would drive three hours from his home in New Hampshire to Jericho, Vermont to receive his coaching from Shalna. His strengths were initially based in his cross-country skiing, and soon, Doherty’s marksmanship began to catch up. From 2012 to 2016, Doherty won 10 medals at the Youth and Junior World Championships, making him one of U.S. Biathlon’s brightest prospects to finally break the longtime Olympic medal drought.

Major competitions/medals

In three World Championship appearances, Doherty has been unable to crack the top 25 in individual races. However, his impact has been felt on U.S. men’s relay teams that have achieved back-to-back top 10 finishes at worlds, landing in 7th in 2017.

Two of the best results of Doherty’s career came in December 2017 at the start of the 2017-18 World Cup season. He finished 17th in a pursuit in Hochfilzen, Austria, battling up from a start in the 23rd spot, and one week later in the sprint in Annecy-Le Grand Bornand, France he came away with another 17th place finish, missing just two of 30 targets between the two events.

Two more top-30 finishes this season solidified Doherty’s place on the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team headed for PyeongChang.

Breakout moment

Doherty took notice of his improving biathlon skills after winning a bronze medal at the 2015 Junior World Championships. The following year he won three Junior World Championship medals – bronze in the individual, silver in the sprint and gold in the pursuit. He also won a bronze medal at the 2012 Innsbruck Winter Youth Olympic Games in the mixed relay.

“I will not be surprised if he comes back with the medal from Korea.” Doherty’s longtime coach Algis Shalna, Associated Press 2016.



Olympic experience

In 2014, Doherty made his Olympic debut in Sochi at 18 years old, where he raced in only the men’s relay for Team USA. The U.S. men finished 16th.

Outside biathlon

When Doherty isn’t entrenched in training or competition he spends his time out on the rivers and streams near Lake Placid, New York fly fishing. He has also expanded a woodworking hobby of his into a small business, creating artisan bowls from wood by using a technique called woodturning. Doherty then sells his creations on his website.

