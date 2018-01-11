Wide receiver Parris Campbell announces return to OSU

By Published:
COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks free from JC Jackson #7 of the Maryland Terrapins in the first quarter to pick up yardage at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State junior receiver Parris Campbell announced on his Twitter account Thursday he will return for his senior season at OSU. Campbell caught 40 passes, 2nd most receptions on the team, and scored 3 touchdowns during his junior season. He’s also known as one of the fastest players in college football, featuring his speed on kickoff returns.

Campbell’s return means OSU will retain all of its key receivers from this past season, including K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Austin Mack and Binjimin Victor.

OSU’s still awaiting a formal decision from defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones ahead of Monday’s NFL deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2018 Draft. Denzel Ward, Sam Hubbard and Jerome Baker have already declared for the Draft.

PHOTOS: Parris Campbell

PHOTOS: Parris Campbell

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s