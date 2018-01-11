Wide receiver Parris Campbell announces return to OSU

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State junior receiver Parris Campbell announced on his Twitter account Thursday he will return for his senior season at OSU. Campbell caught 40 passes, 2nd most receptions on the team, and scored 3 touchdowns during his junior season. He’s also known as one of the fastest players in college football, featuring his speed on kickoff returns.

After a lot of thinking and praying… Buckeye Nation… pic.twitter.com/fKqik8MPOH — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) January 11, 2018

Campbell’s return means OSU will retain all of its key receivers from this past season, including K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Austin Mack and Binjimin Victor.

OSU’s still awaiting a formal decision from defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones ahead of Monday’s NFL deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2018 Draft. Denzel Ward, Sam Hubbard and Jerome Baker have already declared for the Draft.

PHOTOS: Parris Campbell View as list View as gallery Open Gallery COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Ahmari Hayes #27 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Illinois 52-14. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 28: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes fumbles the ball on the second play from scrimmage in the first quarter after being hit by Shaka Toney #18 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Penn State recovered the fumble. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Austin Mack #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks free from JC Jackson #7 of the Maryland Terrapins in the first quarter to pick up yardage at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is hit by Greg Huegel #92 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images) GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) during the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

