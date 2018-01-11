Wide receiver Parris Campbell announces return to OSU

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State junior receiver Parris Campbell announced on his Twitter account Thursday he will return for his senior season at OSU. Campbell caught 40 passes, 2nd most receptions on the team, and scored 3 touchdowns during his junior season. He’s also known as one of the fastest players in college football, featuring his speed on kickoff returns.
Campbell’s return means OSU will retain all of its key receivers from this past season, including K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Austin Mack and Binjimin Victor.
OSU’s still awaiting a formal decision from defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones ahead of Monday’s NFL deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2018 Draft. Denzel Ward, Sam Hubbard and Jerome Baker have already declared for the Draft.
