YouTube Removes Logan Paul From Its Preferred Programming Amid ‘Suicide Forest’ Uproar

YouTube has revealed its “further consequences” previously hinted at in a series of tweets about embattled vlogger Logan Paul.

In the wake of controversy surrounding video that showed a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest,” the site has limited the scope of its relationship with Paul.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” YouTube said in a statement. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of ‘Foursome’ and his new originals are on hold.”

Earlier this week, YouTube issued a statement regarding the controversy surrounding Paul, one that included a response to criticism the company received for not speaking on the matter right away.

“We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too,” YouTube wrote in a thread on its official Twitter account. “The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences.”

Critics appalled at Paul’s treatment of the situation have been calling for the removal of his channel, which boasts some 15 million subscribers. Some also questioned YouTube’s initial lack of a response, which the company’s statement acknowledged.

“It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again,” the statement said.

On Dec. 31, Paul posted the video of his visit to Japan’s Aokigahara forest, a well-known destination for people looking to end their own lives, before taking it down amid claims he was using the sad scene to increase his viewership.

Before it was deleted, the video was viewed some six million times.

In one of two apologies, Paul wrote that he “intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention.”

“I was misguided by the shock and awe, as portrayed in the video,” Paul told his followers.

As criticism against him grew — and as many called for his channel’s removal, including some fellow YouTube stars — Paul posted an emotional video apology on Twitter.

“I had a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment,” Paul said. “I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize.”

Paul has since stepped away from his YouTube channel to “reflect.”

