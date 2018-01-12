As Nasty Flu Virus Runs Amok, What All Americans Need to Know

To avoid falling victim to the flu that’s spreading across America here are some things to be mindful of while trying to avoid getting sick.

Dr. Roshini Raj spoke to Inside Edition about the flu plaguing the nation. She says the virus is most easily spread by close contact with others.

“It is all about the communal offices these days and people are working really closely together,” she said. “The problem is you don’t know if they are sneezing or coughing [or] if it is allergies or they have a cold. They may say it is, but it may very well be the flu.”

Dr. Raj said that if you’re an office worker who regularly eats at your desk, be sure to cover your food to avoid anyone who may cough or sneeze nearby.

She also notes that germs can live on a surface for up to 24 hours.

“You touch it, then touch your nose or mouth, and you can get the flu,” the doctor told Inside Edition.

A sneeze can travel up to 20 feet and your kitchen sink is dirtier than the elevator and your office desk.

Public transportation is another hot zone for spreading the flu virus.

On the subway, she recommends using gloves and paper to avoid contact. And the best thing to do is wash your hands with soap and water before touching your face or eating any food.

