As Trump undergoes his first physical in office, what it’s like to eat like the President

Ahead of his first physical exam as commander in chief, President Trump appeared confident Friday before heading to Walter Reed Medical Center.

“It will go very well,” he told reporters. “I’ll be very surprised if it doesn’t.”

But considering recent reports of his diet, how healthy is Donald Trump?

His consumes mostly red meat. His fondness for fast food is well known, and he loves a scoop of ice cream for desert as well as chocolate cake. He also drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, according to The New York Times.

What’s it like to be on Trump’s diet? To find out, Inside Edition enlisted the help of Abe Kanfer, a 56-year-old actor who lives in New York City, to give it a try.

At 6-foot-one and 270 pounds, he’s a big guy, just like the president.

For one week, Inside Edition asked him to eat just like the president, putting together a Trump diet consisting of Kentucky Fried Chicken, well-done steaks, potatoes au gratin, a taco bowl from Trump Tower and 12 daily Diet Cokes, as well as chocolate cake and ice cream.

Halfway through the diet, Kanfer said that drinking the 12 Diet Cokes is “an inhuman task,” adding, “I’m completely inundated with soda.”

He added: “It feels like there’s no room for air. I’m so bloated and so full and so caffeinated. I would like to drink water, but there’s no room left to wash it down with water.

He said the diet was also causing him to have trouble sleeping.

“I’m up until about 2:30 in the morning,” he said.

Kanfer insisted that the mountain of food he ate during the week is not even close to his normal intake.

“I mean the salads, all right,” he said as he compared his diet to Trump’s. “I wouldn’t have that kind of dressing. The desserts would be out. The steak — once in a while. Bacon — once in a while. The fast food — I never eat.”

After a full week on the “Trump Diet,” Inside Edition met with Dr. Jake Deutsch, who checked Kanfer’s vitals.

After seven days, Kanfer gained 10 pounds.

“I hope this comes off quickly,” he said.

If that wasn’t bad enough, his blood pressure skyrocketed from 140 over 86 to 176 over 97 after.

Kanfer said that one week on the Trump diet was enough. He says he is going to each even healthier now as a result.

