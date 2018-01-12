Boy, 6, Who Was Shot 5 Times at Texas Church Rides Fire Truck Home After Months in Hospital

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

The youngest wounded victim in a gunman’s November assault on a Texas church has finally gotten to come home.

Ryland Ward took five bullets and spent two months in the hospital after Devin Kelley entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and fatally shot 26 people on Nov. 5.

Ryland was rescued by volunteer firefighter Rusty Duncan, who visited the little boy through weeks of recovery and, fittingly, was the one to escort him back home.

With dozens of people gathered on a South Texas highway, Ryland got to gleefully ride home in a fire truck.

“He asked me to go faster, he asked me if the siren could be louder, and he wanted me to blow the horn more,” Duncan told CBS News.

Among the 26 fatalities in the shooting was Ryland’s stepmother, JoAnne Ward, who died while shielding Ryland. His two sisters were also killed.

Ryland is now back home with his mother. He also still has his father and a sister.

