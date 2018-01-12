Central Ohio students get early start to the weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — School leaders across Central Ohio chose to dismiss students early before the arrival of winter weather.

By mid-morning on Friday, dozens of districts notified parents of their decisions.

In Reynoldsburg, for example, Superintendent Melvin Brown said he notified parents of the possibility of an early dismissal, on Thursday.

By 8:15 a.m., an alert was sent to parents telling them students would be sent home early.

“It’s important for our parents to be able to prepare,” he said. “We want to avoid situations where kids are going to homes that are unattended. Parents work in different places and may need to make adjustments. We want to be able to accommodate as much of that as possible.”

Parents expressed gratitude for the district making a decision, in a timely manner.

“They gave us plenty of time,” said Tim McCall. “It’s a great thing.”

Evening activities were also canceled in Reynoldsburg, and districts across Central Ohio.

Several district leaders said a decision on Saturday’s events likely will not be made until morning.

