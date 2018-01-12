Dayton mayor Whaley ends bid for Ohio governor, endorses Cordray

By Published:
Courtesy: Nan Whaley/Facebook

COLUMBUS (AP) — Democrat Richard Cordray continued to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival abandoning her bid for the office and endorsing his ticket.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced her decision to leave the race at a joint appearance Friday with Cordray, the former federal consumer protection chief.

Earlier this week, former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton left the race to become Cordray’s running mate for lieutenant governor.

Whaley’s departure leaves one woman among the remaining Democratic gubernatorial contenders. Former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni are still in the race. Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich is expected to launch a campaign next week.

Republicans Mike DeWine and Mary Taylor also are running.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s