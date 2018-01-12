Death penalty indictment filed against man accused of murdering his daughter, her mother

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of stabbing his 4-year-old daughter and her mother to death may face the death penalty, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office announced Friday that a Franklin County grand jury returned a four-count death penalty indictment against Kristofer Deshan Garrett, 24.

Garrett is accused of waiting at Nicole Duckson’s home and brutally stabbing her and the little girl on Jan. 5. The victims’ bodies were found in the backyard of the house. Garrett was arrested later that night.