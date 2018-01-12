Family-Owned Bakery Saved, Thanks to One Teen’s Viral Tweet

All it took was a viral tweet to save this family-owned bakery from the brink of closing.

Trinidad Garza, opened the La Casa Bakery and Café in Houston, Texas, two years ago, but downhill sales was leading him to consider selling the storefront of the family-run business.

“It hurt because he made everything himself and for him to just give up like it didn’t matter, it sucked,” his daughter Jackie Garza told InsideEdition.com.”

Garza explained that her dad, now in his 70s, has been baking since he was 12 years old, and made everything in the bakery by hand.

Desperate to help her father out, she shared a video of him making pan dulce along with additional photos of the bakery’s dishes on social media.

HEY YALL MY DAD HAS A LITTLE PANADERIA/ RESTAURANT. HE MAKES ALL OF THE PAN DULCE HIMSELF. HE BEEN THINKING ABOUT CLOSING BUT I CANT LET THAT HAPPEN, SPRED THE WORD 1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER! LA CASA BAKERY AND CAFE 1002 HOGAN STREET 77009!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cc2fEDwuyB — glo girl (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

She said she has tweeted the business a few times in the past with no luck, and had no idea her tweet would go viral.

But as luck would have it, the Twitterverse flocked to the bakery to share their own photos and reviews.

We got our pan dulce fix today! pic.twitter.com/wSQ9p2VSH9 — Lizbeth Ortiz (@azulfrida) December 18, 2017

Garza said business has been booming ever since and her dad is showing no signs of stopping.

Update: told my dad about all the support he’s been getting. He got excited so we’re stocking up!! 😩🤧@restaurantdepot pic.twitter.com/81N4LgldNX — glo girl (@basicjackz) December 7, 2017

To support the business, visit their GoFundMe page.

RELATED STORIES



9-Year-Old Girl Sells Lemonade to Stop Her Local Library From Closing





KFC Evokes Trump’s ‘Nuclear Button’ Comments Toward North Korea in Twitter Jab at McDonald’s





Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Documents 8-Hour ‘Flight to Nowhere’ on Twitter

