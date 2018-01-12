VIDEO: Florida officer wrangles 12 1/2 foot python

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (WFLA/NBC) – A police officer in Pembroke Pines got more than he bargained for while responding to a call on Thursday.

Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12 ½ foot Burmese python found in the middle of a street.

Officer Cabrera jumped into action and wrangled the snake.

He then took the snake to police headquarters, where a licensed python remover took the snake away.

Officer Cabrera and his fellow policemen posted for a photo with their new reptile friend.

Pythons are considered an invasive species and a threat to Florida wildlife, pets and even children.