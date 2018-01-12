Former Child Model Commits Suicide After Being Bullied, Her Family Says

A former child model who was once the face of an Australian hat company has taken her own life, and her family says cyberbullying is to blame.

Eight years ago, Amy “Dolly” Everett appeared in an ad for Akubra wearing one of their famous “bush hats.”

Last week, at age 14, Dolly killed herself. Her family reportedly believes she did so after being bullied online.

In an Instagram post memorializing Dolly, Akubra revealed the apparent cause of her torment.

“Dolly chose to end her life to escape the bullying she was being subjected to,” the post reads. “To think that anyone could feel so overwhelmed and that suicide was their only option is unfathomable.”

The company’s post went on to call bullying of any kind “unacceptable” and called for its followers to “stand up” in the face of any such abuse.

“Dolly could be anyone’s daughter, sister, friend. We need to make sure that anyone in crisis knows there is always someone to talk to. Be a friend, check up on your mates. Our hearts go out to Dolly’s family and friends.” the post reads.

Around 300 people, many of them in her favorite color, blue, attended Dolly’s funeral in the Northern Territory Friday.

Her father, Tick Everett, called her a “gentle and loving little girl”.

“We don’t want another family to go through what we are going through,” Everett said. “Stop bullying and be kind and do it for Dolly.”

