Friday Freebies: Comedy, sledding, yoga and more

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The weather outside might be frightful, but that doesn’t mean your weekend can’t be delightful.

We’ve put together a list of free and discounted things to do in the Columbus area over the extended weekend, so you can make the most of it without breaking the bank.

Eat breakfast for free

Now through Jan. 31, Denny’s is offering guests a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam in celebration of their online and mobile ordering platform, Denny’s on Demand. You can order and get the free meal using Denny’s on Demand through www.dennys.com or by using the Denny’s app, available for iOS and Android devices.

Get your laughs on

If you love comedy, you’ll love the free open mic night at the Short North Stage. The show begins at 10pm Friday.

Go sledding

Make the best out of the blanket of snow and have some wonderful winter fun. The Columbus area has lots of hills to choose from. Click here to see our top picks.

Library story time

If you prefer to stay indoors with the little ones, check out your local library’s story time schedule.

Take a hike

Stay on top of your New Year’s resolutions and hit your step goal with the 45th Annual Winter Hike Series at Sharon Woods Metro Park. Hot soup and drinks are available after the hike.

Get your “om” on

If you would rather stay out of the elements while working on your fitness, check out a free yoga class at Complete Fitness on Saturday at 10am.

Check out some art

You can visit the Columbus Museum of Art for free every Sunday. Right now, the museum has the “Beyond Impressionism” exhibit, and you can always ask one of the roaming docents for information about anything in the museum.

Visit the zoo

Get discounted zoo admission all winter long at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The zoo is also offering free admission on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our Friday Freebies articles. If you have a promotion or discount you’d like to share, please email rgribble@wcmh.com.